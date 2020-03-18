Why not fall in love with 'corona' when it offers itself the most enchanting! Look at this crowd-puller textile shop in Kerala that has stirred the social media with its smash hitting name hoarding.

Located about 40 kms from Kochi, 'Corona' is the textile shop owned by Pareed, in Kerala's Muvattupuzha town that is now creating buzz amid the scathing pandemic outbreak.

Pareed is been popularly known as 'Corona Pareed' after his textile in the town for several years.

"Now, I am a sought after person here. While many want to take a selfie, others just smile, when they look at me. I see many people travelling in vehicles and when they pass through in front of my shop, they pop their head out and take a glance," said Pareed to the media.

'What's in a name?'

His textile sells all sorts of cloth materials and also has a stitching unit. When asked about the reason behind the bizarre and apparently trending name for his shop, pat came the reply, "I looked up in the dictionary and liked the word."

Pareed, in fact, seems the least bothered on the puffery around the name today. He has made it sure that the deadly 'corona' will be kept at bay from his 'corona'. He has even kept a sanitiser for all his customers and others who enter his shop.