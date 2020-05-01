Ajith Kumar, popularly known as the Thala of Kollywood is celebrating his 49th birthday on May 01. As always, the actor is celebrating his birthday with wife Salini and their children Anoushka and Aadvik. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, fans of the actor will not get a chance to celebrate the birthday of Ajith Kumar on the streets. However, many fans have already started their celebrations on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Kerala fan's mass tribute to Thala Ajith Kumar

In the meantime, Linto Kurian, a young man from Kerala has shared a spectacular video on YouTube, as a part of Ajith Kumar's birthday celebrations. Linto has titled this video, 'Thala Ajith Birthday Special Mashup, Mass Tribute', and this three-minute clip has already gone viral on social media platforms. Within 20 hours, this tribute video has crossed more than 1,19,000 views, and people are praising Linto for giving such a beautiful gift to Ajith Kumar fans.

The video narrates the journey of Ajith Kumar from a chocolate boy to South India's most valuable hero. At the end of the clip, the editor also showcases the several grey shade characters portrayed by Ajith Kumar on screen, and it will give goosebumps to the viewers for sure.

It should be noted that Linto Kurian has been making mashup videos for various filmstars over the past few years. Recently, one of his videos grabbed the attention of Mollywood filmmaker Ajay Vasudev. After understanding his mettle, Ajay gave Linto the opportunity to edit the trailer of Mammootty's Shylock.

Ajith Kumar awaiting the release of Valimai

Ajith Kumar is now awaiting the release of his new movie Valimai, which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker H Vinoth. The film marks the reunion of Ajith and Vinoth after the blockbuster Nerkonda Paarvai, which was actually a remake of the

Bollywood film Pink.

Valimai is expected to be a high-voltage action thriller. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music of this movie, while the cinematography is handled by Nirav Shah. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor.