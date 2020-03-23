Gautham Menon was supposed to direct Ajith Kumar's 50th movie. The duo had a few rounds of talks. When everyone started expecting them to join hands for Thala's landmark film, there came a shocking news of the actor preferring the Vaaranam Aayiram director to Venkat Prabhu,

The filmmaker of hit movies like Minnale and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu had expressed his anguish against Ajith Kumar following his decision to go head with Venkat Prabhu's film after allegedly making him wait for considerable time.

The Reason Behind the Outburst

In an interview with a daily, Gautham Menon said, "I was about to start the film when Ajith suddenly went abroad to race. And, when he returned, he started discussing his future projects with almost every director in K-town and finally decided to go ahead with Venkat's Mangaatha. He asked me to wait till next year. But, why should I wait for him? I will only work with those who have their head placed firmly on their shoulder. If I have to wait for an actor for my film, it will either be Kamal sir or my good friend Suriya."

Following his outburst, the people from the industry expected that Gautham Menon and Ajith's relationship had forever strained and a movie would remain a distant dream. To everyone's surprise, they joined hands in a matters of a few years. It looked like they never had issues at all.

United for Yennai Arindhaal

Ajith called for discussion again with Gautham Menon once he finished off his other commitments and they collaborated for Yennai Arindhaal, which hit the screens in 2015. The duo had plans to do a sequel.

Talking about working with Ajith with The International Business Times, Gautham Menon had praised the actor and said, "I think I have spoken enough about that in the sense we work with different films with different actors and every movie gives you an enriching experience. When it comes to Ajith, he is a friendly guy and at the same time he makes you comfortable. There is no pressure on you even though he is a big star. Anybody will feel comfortable working with him"