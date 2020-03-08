Reports about Anushka Shetty teaming up with Gautham Vasudev Menon have been doing rounds since a few months, but neither the director nor the actress have spoken anything about their collaboration.

Anushka is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Nishabdam, for which she has collaborated with Madhavan, Anjali, Shalini Pandey and others. The teaser of the crime thriller was unveiled a couple of days ago and undoubtedly, it has sent chills in spine.

On the other hand, Gautham Menon, when went live on Instagram, revealed that he is planning to make a sequel to Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which is a blockbuster hit. Fans asked him to give an update on the project. He said the script is ready and he wants to narrate it to Simbu, because he think no one else can play the character of Karthi in the film. This means that sequel to Ye Maaya Chesave will also be made.

The story will be made against a backdrop where he will show what Karthi is up to post a decade after getting married to Jessie.

But reports online say something else. Reports claim that actress Anushka Shetty has teamed up with Gautham Vasudev Menon to play the leading lady in Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya sequel. However, there's no official confirmation on the same.

Gautham was recently seen playing the lead antagonist in Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Netizens are all praises for the director turned actor's performance. Most probably, he might begin working on the Vinnaithaandi sequel soon.