Third accused arrested in Israeli tourist, homestay owner gang-rape case in Karnataka

The Karnataka Police have arrested the third accused in connection with the horrific gang-rape of an Israeli female tourist and an Indian homestay owner, police sources confirmed on Monday.

Another tourist from Odisha, who was pushed into a canal by the accused, drowned and died after being washed away. The attackers also assaulted an American and an Indian male tourist. Although both were pushed into the canal, they managed to survive.

The third accused has been identified as 27-year-old Sharanabasava, a resident of Sainagar in Gangavathi town. The other two accused also belong to the same area.

According to police sources, Sharanabasava was tracked down and arrested in Chennai, where he had fled after the crime. He was taken into custody on Sunday night and brought back to Gangavathi town on Monday morning.

The crime took place on March 6 when four guests staying at the 'Heartland Homestay' -- 23-year-old Daniel from the US, a female tourist from Israel, Pankaj Rao Amrut Rao Patil from Nashik (Maharashtra), and Bebash from Odisha --went out late at night for stargazing near the Tungabhadra canal.

The three accused approached them and demanded money. When the victims gave them Rs 20 and asked them to leave, the attackers insisted on Rs 100, leading to an argument. The accused then assaulted the tourists, pushing Daniel, Pankaj, and Bebash into the canal before gang-raping the homestay owner and the Israeli tourist.

While Daniel and Pankaj managed to swim to safety, Bebash drowned. His body was recovered the next day near the hydel power park close to Mallapura village.

The homestay owner, a 29-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, and the Israeli tourist later recorded their statements before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC on Saturday night.

The Karnataka Police arrested two of the accused, 22-year-old Mallesh (aka Handi Malla) and 21-year-old Chetan Sai Sillekyatar, on Saturday. Both are locals from Sainagar in Gangavathi taluk, Koppal district.

The third accused, Sharanabasava, had managed to escape but was later apprehended in Chennai. Special police teams had intensified the manhunt before capturing him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused initially approached the victims under the pretext of asking for money for petrol. When denied a larger sum, they became aggressive and assaulted the group with stones.

Two of the accused gang-raped the homestay owner, while the Israeli tourist was sexually assaulted by the third accused.

The victims, who did not previously know each other, had become friends after arriving at the homestay. They are currently recovering in the hospital.

The deceased tourist, Bebash (40), was found in the Tungabhadra Left Canal near Gangavathi town last Saturday. Authorities had launched a search operation after the attack was reported.

Following the recording of their statements, the victims will be taken to Bengaluru before being sent to their respective countries.

In response to the crime, authorities have announced plans to enhance security measures at tourist destinations, including the UNESCO World Heritage site Hampi.

