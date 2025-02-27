Civil Aviation Minister inaugurates pocket-friendly UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe at Chennai Airport, marking the second such facility under this initiative for providing snacks to air travellers at reasonable prices.

The first UDAN Yatri Cafe was inaugurated on December 19, 2024, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the historic airport. The Kolkata Cafe has been a resounding success, with travellers expressing high satisfaction with the quality cost of the offerings. Following immense passenger demand, the initiative is now being expanded nationwide.

At the Chennai Airport, strategically located in the pre-check area of the T1 domestic terminal, the cafe will offer all connected passengers access to hygienic refreshments with prices ranging from Rs 10 for a cup of tea and snacks such as samosa and sweets and Rs 20 per plate.

Addressing the media, Ram Mohan Naidu said: "The UDAN Yatri Cafe is a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusive flying, making air travel more convenient, accessible and affordable for all. Following its successful launch at Kolkata Airport, there has been strong demand from travellers to introduce this facility at other airports."

"After the eastern gateway of Kolkata, we are proud to bring the UDAN Yatri Cafe to the southern gateway, Chennai Airport which is one of the oldest and now the fifth busiest airport in the country, handling over 22 million passengers annually. We are committed to enhancing passenger convenience here and with the Digi Yatra and Trusted Traveler Program E-gates, we are also providing a seamless, end-to-end digital travel experience," he added.

Naidu also said that the 86,135 sq.m. expansion of Terminal 2 is underway to enhance international operations. Additionally, the refurbishment of Terminals 1 and 4 is progressing with an investment of over Rs 75 crore, while a comprehensive traffic flow management system, costing Rs 19 crore, is being implemented to ease city-side congestion.

Beyond infrastructure, the Chennai International Airport is dedicated to passenger convenience. Free buggy services for senior citizens and pregnant women, childcare rooms, medical facilities and modern lounges ensure that every effort is made to provide a comfortable travel experience.

The minister also highlighted that the Chennai Airport operates entirely on green energy and houses a 1.5 MW solar power plant as part of its commitment to the environment.

The event was attended by state Industries Minister T.R.B Rajaa, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the AAI and the Chennai Airport.

(With inputs from IANS)