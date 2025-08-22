Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh might have parted ways after being married to one another for over two decades but there's no bad blood between them. While Seema has often spoken about her divorce with Sohail, the Khan boy also opened up about it in a recent interview. He also shed light on how the two manage co-parenting and also on their recent family getaway abroad.

They might have headed their own way but there's no ill will between the estranged couple. Sohail Khan called Seema a "lovely person" and a "caring mother". He added that even though things didn't work out between them, the two shared a life together for 24 years and no one can take that away from them.

No bad blood

"I have lived 24 years with Seema. She is a beautiful girl, and somewhere some things didn't work out. But that doesn't change the equation that Seema and I have. She's a lovely person. She's a lovely mother, a very caring mother. Things didn't work out between us, but that doesn't mean that there should be any kind of bad blood between us," he told TOI.

Sohail and Seema surprised everyone with their getaway to London with one another and kids. Pictures and videos of the family spending quality time together and having fun surfaced online. Many wondered if patch up was on the cards. Sohail has now revealed that it was a conscious decision as a family to take a holiday together to give the kids a sense of normalcy.

The family vacation

"It is always decided that once a year as a family, as parents, we take our kids out for a holiday, and we'll enjoy ourselves. We will just be individual parents and have a great time," he said.

Sohail concluded saying that they didn't want their sons - Nirvaan and Yohan - to grow up in a disturbed home. And that's why, the two have tried to be the best at individual parenting and also at co-parenting.

"When the husband and wife start fighting, it only affects the children. The ego that the husband and wife have, they don't realize that it affects the children, and then the children start getting disturbed. So they are spoiling the next generation. They are corrupting the next generation, and just not their lives. Then your children will grow up to be disturbed human beings. That is what me and Seema decided—that we didn't want that," he concluded.