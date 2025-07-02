Who says exes can't be friends? Relationships in Bollywood are not often as they appear to be. For years, we've seen many celebrity couples who have parted ways remain on good terms and co-parent their children amicably, for instance, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, or Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan.

Recently, even Malaika and Arjun Kapoor, post their reported split, have been seen indulging in some social media PDA. And now, the latest to join the list of cordial exes are actor Sohail Khan and his former wife, designer Seema Sajdeh.

The duo was spotted holidaying in London with their sons, Nirvaan and Yohaan. Taking to social media, Sohail shared a series of photos that beautifully captured their strong co-parenting bond.

In one candid photo, the family poses for a selfie with the scenic River Thames in the background. Another picture shows Sohail enjoying fun moments with his younger son, Yohaan. The family also posed together in a rickshaw, and other images captured them soaking in stunning views from the London Eye.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Seema and Sohail Khan's reunion. While some mocked their relationship, others were amused and questioned how they could remain friends while openly enjoying vacations with their respective current partners.

A user wrote, "Overacting drama.."

Another user wrote, "Divorced now with different partners but still go on family vacation.."

The third one said," Why did they separate if they had to enjoy.."

Despite their separation, Sohail and Seema have often reunited for family milestones. This London vacation, too, seems to be about ensuring their sons continue to enjoy the presence of both parents in their lives.

The family returned to India on Monday night, and several clips of them at the airport were captured by the paparazzi. While Sohail and Nirvaan walked together, Yohaan was seen walking alongside Seema. However, the family chose not to pose for the photographers, maintaining a low profile.

About Sohail and Seema

Sohail and Seema had a unique wedding in 1998, an Arya Samaj ceremony followed by a nikaah. They welcomed their first son, Nirvaan, in 2000, and their second, Yohaan, in 2011. After 24 years of marriage, they officially separated in 2022.

Since the split, Seema has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her former fiancé, Vikram Ahuja, whom she was engaged to before marrying Sohail. She made the revelation in the finale of Karan Johar's Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the episode, Seema called it a circle of life and expressed gratitude for finding love again with Vikram.