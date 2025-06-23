Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who was dating a fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora, seems to have gotten inspired by his ex-girlfriend.

The actor was seen performing yoga at an event on June 21, marking International Yoga Day. Several photos and videos of Arjun attending the event, also graced by Amruta Devendra Fadnavis and Nushrratt Bharucha, have gone viral.

In the video, Arjun is seen sitting on a yoga mat and participating in various yoga exercises. He wore a simple white kurta set for the occasion.

Did Malaika and Arjun attend the same yoga event?

Many netizens initially assumed that Malaika had also attended the same event as Arjun. However, the truth is that Arjun attended the event in Mumbai, while Malaika attended a separate yoga event in Gurugram. In her viral video, she is seen sporting a green bralette and athleisure wear.

Arjun's participation in yoga left many social media users gushing. Some even playfully teased the actor, suggesting that Malaika might be the inspiration behind his newfound interest in yoga.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the event, Arjun Kapoor said, "I am happy and proud that we all celebrate this together. I believe both physical and mental health are extremely important. India should take pride in yoga, as it originated here and has now gone global. Today, I feel proud to be an Indian and part of this movement."

He further added, "Yoga is something that has no age. You can start at any time and continue learning at your own pace. It's a combination of physical health and meditation, which makes it so beneficial. It helps in many ways, whether it's for your body or your mind."

About Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora began dating in 2018 following her 2017 divorce from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple made their relationship Instagram-official in 2019. They parted ways last year.