Seema Sajdeh introduces boyfriend Vikram whom she was engaged before marrying Sohail Khan in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The brand new season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' is streaming on Netflix, India. Karan Johar's third season of dramatic reality show Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives is retitled Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives. This season showcases lives of high prfolfe wives from Delhi and Mumbai, its battle of two cities how they are doverse in terms of culture, food, dressing style and much more.

The Bollywood wives are now joined by three new faces --Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha. The OG cast of Fabolous Life of Bollywood Lives talks about stars Bhavna Pandey, Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

However, a sectio of netizens called out Seema Sajdeh for still being part of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' as she is no longer a Bollywood wife as Sohail Khan and Seema have divorced.

Seema's marital status has changed after she got divorced from Sohail Khan. For the unversed, on season 2 of the show, Seema had addressed her separation and spoken about the same with her elder son Nirvan.

And in the first episode of season 3, Seema was seen discussing being single with Delhi socialite Kalyani who got separated from her husband in 2006 when her daughter was 2. The duo spoke about their struggles of going through a divorce and its impact on their kids.

On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor reveals that Seema has moved on and has shifted base to the Lower Parel area in Mumbai away from her residence.

Seema introduces Vikram, but his face isn't seen in the show. She also says, "those who know me, know Seema and Vikram's love story."

However, Seema in the third season's finale episode reveals that she has moved on in life and is dating a man named Vikram Ahuja. In the last episode, she introduces him to Maheep, Bhavana and Neelam.

For the unaware, Seema was engaged to Vikram before tying the knot with actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan ended their 24-year marriage

Seema and Sohail fell in love, eloped got married. They tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for a divorce in 2022 and were living separately for a couple of years before that. They co-parent their two sons- Yohan and Nirvaan.

Seema is a designer made her acting debut with the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Bhavana's husband-actor Chunky Panday, Neelam's husband-actor Samir Soni and Maheep's husband-actor Sanjay Kapoor have made frequent appearance on the show. However, Sohail did a cameo in season one of Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Lives.

During a recent podcast with Shivani Pau, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she had requested the producers of the show to only portray the reality of her separation from Sohail Khan in the series, being careful not to hurt anyone's feelings in the process. "I just told my producer that look, whatever it is, it has to be the truth. As long as it doesn't hurt anyone's feelings."

She added, "Why should I blame him (Sohail), it suited both of us. Our son Nirvan was at that age where he didn't want it but there came a time when I had to choose between my marriage and my son. My son was going down a path that I was very scared of. One morning I woke up and realised that either I focus all my energies on saving this marriage, or my son. That's when I decided and chose him."