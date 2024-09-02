Boycott Netflix trends: Anubhav Sinha's series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack lands in trouble; all you need to know about the controversy
On August 29, 2024, 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' was released on Netflix India. The series is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is based on the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines Flight by five terrorists. The show has received mixed responses from celebrities and viewers.

However, days after the release, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been criticised for naming two terrorists, 'Bhola' and 'Shankar'.

Boycott Netflix trends: Here's why

The ones who have watched the show have taken to social media and expressed their displeasure over the usage of names for terrorists.

Soon hashtags like #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814 started trending and several social media users on X slammed the makers, alleging they had changed the names of the hijackers.

A section of social media users also accused Sinha of distorting facts and 'misleading' the audience.

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised Anubhav Sinha

Amid criticism over the series, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has claimed that the terrorists used nicknames for each other, adding that proper research was done for the show.

"... reading so many tweets about the names of the hijackers. We did the proper research. They used to call each other by those names—nicknames or fake names, whatever you want to call them. And thank you, everyone, for loving the ensemble cast," Mukesh Chhabra wrote on X.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has summoned Netflix's content head over the 'IC814' web series content row.

Several reports claim that the content head of streaming giant Netflix, Monika Shergill, has been summoned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the controversy surrounding Vijay Varma's recently released web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She has been summoned on Tuesday (September 3), seeking an explanation of the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series.

Cast and crew

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stars Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swami, Anupam Tripathi, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.

