On August 29, 2024, 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' was released on Netflix India. The series is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is based on the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines Flight by five terrorists. The show has received mixed responses from celebrities and viewers.

However, days after the release, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been criticised for naming two terrorists, 'Bhola' and 'Shankar'.

Boycott Netflix trends: Here's why

The ones who have watched the show have taken to social media and expressed their displeasure over the usage of names for terrorists.

Soon hashtags like #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814 started trending and several social media users on X slammed the makers, alleging they had changed the names of the hijackers.

A section of social media users also accused Sinha of distorting facts and 'misleading' the audience.

Shame on @anubhavsinha for naming the Hijackers as Shankar and Bhola!!....All the hijackers were Muslim terrorists..... #IC814TheKandaharHijack — Anjali Mahesh Mehta (@anjali_trader) August 30, 2024

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised Anubhav Sinha

Amid criticism over the series, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has claimed that the terrorists used nicknames for each other, adding that proper research was done for the show.

The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names.



Result?



Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814.



Left’s… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 1, 2024

"... reading so many tweets about the names of the hijackers. We did the proper research. They used to call each other by those names—nicknames or fake names, whatever you want to call them. And thank you, everyone, for loving the ensemble cast," Mukesh Chhabra wrote on X.

Netflix Content Head has been summoned tomorrow by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting over the 'IC814' web series content row: Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has summoned Netflix's content head over the 'IC814' web series content row.

Kandahar flight hijackers' original names:



* Ibrahim Athar

* Shahid Akhtar

* Sunny Ahmed

* Zahoor Mistry

* Shakir



Anubhav Sinha hijacker web series IC 814 depicted as:

* Bhola

* Shankar



This is how whitewashing done cinematically pic.twitter.com/8WPzJqExNO — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 31, 2024

Several reports claim that the content head of streaming giant Netflix, Monika Shergill, has been summoned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over the controversy surrounding Vijay Varma's recently released web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She has been summoned on Tuesday (September 3), seeking an explanation of the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series.

#Netflix India become fake story peddler pakistan militant sympathizer. 5 guys who #IC814TheKandaharHijack were Ibrahim Akhtar (frm Bahawalpur), Shahid Akhtar Sayeed, Sunny Ahmed Qazi, Zahoor Mistry (frm Karachi) and Shakir (frm Sukkur).



Netflix call them sankar & bhola. — Kunal Singh (@Kunal_Singh__) August 30, 2024

Cast and crew

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stars Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swami, Anupam Tripathi, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Kumud Mishra in key roles.