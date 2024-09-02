Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency was all set to release on September 6, 2024. Kangana is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film. However, it seems that her fans might have to wait a bit longer for the film

In a shocking development today, the makers have decided to postpone the film's release.

Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the news on the delay in the release date of the film on X.

"#BreakingNews...#Emergency postponed... Won't release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut," he wrote on X.

Why has her film been postponed?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the postponement probably happened due to the issues surrounding the film.

Kangana's film Emergency is yet to get clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Until late Friday, there was no response from the CBFC to the claim.

Kangana had taken to her social media and shared a video byte of her stating that she is yet to receive the film certificate.

Posting a video on her X handle, Kangana said, "There are rumours doing the rounds that our film, Emergency, has been granted Censor certificate. This is not true. In fact, our film had been cleared but certification has been stopped because many threats were coming in. Death threats. The Censor Board members are getting threats. We are under pressure not to show the assassination of Indira Gandhi, not to show Bhindranwale, not to show the Punjab riots. I don't know what will be left to show then... This is unbelievable for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country."

However, Kangana has not yet issued a statement on the film's release. Even the production house, Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films, Kangana's production house, has not yet released a statement on postponing the release of the film.

Apart from certification, the film has also been under scrutiny from the Sikh body.

As per reports, a delegation of the Telangana Sikh Society, led by former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir to discuss the portrayal of Sikhs in Emergency.

They submitted a report to the government, which stated that Emergency showed Sikhs as "anti-nationals", and that it was offensive to the entire community. The letter also mentioned that the film aims to tarnish the image of the community and its people.

Post the meeting, government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir asked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who has now assured that the government might ban the film in the state after relevant consultation.

Earlier, the Shiromani Akali Dal, along with other Sikh bodies in different parts of the country, urged the Censor Board to review the film and demanded a ban on it.

Who essays the role of which leader in Kangana's Emergency

Kangana Ranaut essays the role of India's first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Anupam Kher plays Jayaprakash Narayan

Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Satish Kaushik plays Jagjivan Ram

Mahima Chaudhary plays Indira's close confidante, Pupul Jayakar, Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw

Vishak Nair plays her son Sanjay Gandhi.

About Kangana's film

Kangana made her directorial debut with 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where she shared the directing credit with Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.