All eyes were on Jasprit Bumrah as he saved team India and led India to victory against Pakistan. India scored 119 in 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not playing as expected.

It was Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant who stole the show and gave a reason for millions of Indians to smile. Until the first 15 overs in the second half, Indians were sure that India had lost to Pakistan until Bumrah changed the game. Jasprit Bumrah, who secured the "Player of the Match" for his match-winning spell, spoke about how much he enjoyed bowling in the match.

Bumrah spoke to presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who is his wife, on Sunday during the post-match presentation.

Bumrah told Ganesan, who is an ICC Digital Insider, "We are very happy that we were able to pull it off with, you know, constant pressure, trying to be clear with what we want to do and try to make run-scoring difficult. So very happy that we were together and we were very clear, and we never panicked at any stage."

Spreading joy ?



Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah

While wrapping up the interview, Sanjana said, "See you soon.., Thank you." Jasprit Bumrah told Ganesan that he would see her in 30 minutes when she thanked him for the interview.

Sanjana Ganesan interviewing Jasprit Bumrah after the historic win against Pakistan.



- Couple Goals. ❤️

"We'll see you in 30 minutes. Thank you," he said.

Netizens were happy to see Sanjana interviewing Jasprit and the way they fulfilled their professional commitments on the field.

A user said, "How they are controlling their laughs!!!!"

Another user said, "Couple Goals"

Bumrah, 30, and Sanjana Ganesan, 33, married in Goa in March 2021. The couple welcomed their son Angad in September last year.

India's match against Pakistan happened at Nassau County Stadium saw high-spirited fans from both sides of the border cheering for their respective sides. Among the viewers in the gallery were Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik.