It was indeed a thrilling match between India and Pak T20 World Cup match that was held on Sunday in New York. After not-so-impressive batting, India defeated Pakistan by six runs.

The bowlers of the cricket team helped India achieve a big win against Pakistan. India made 119 runs and Pak had to make 120 runs against India and Pakistan could not finish the target and lost the match by six runs.

Anushka Sharma upset after Virat Kohli early dismissal. #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/QgKJP50KkI — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) June 9, 2024

For Pakistan, the maximum score was hit by Mohammad Rizwan who made 31 runs, while others could not cross even 15 runs. Pakistan could hardly manage to score 113 runs after losing seven wickets in 20 overs.

Ye lo Bhai. After Win.. pic.twitter.com/UUFJHX1vya — Mufa Kohli (@MufaKohli) June 9, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets for India, while Hardik Pandya sent two batters to the pavilion. Also, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh picked up one wicket each.

It was Rishab's batting and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling that did magic for India's win.

The cricketer's wives were also there at the stadium to cheer for Team India. Anushka Sharma, Dhanshree, and Ritika among others were there to cheer for Team India. Several pictures and videos of Anushka's reaction while Virat batting have gone viral.

A photo of Anushka Sharma's reaction after Virat Kohli's early dismissal is grabbing attention on social media. Sharing it on X (formerly Twitter), a fan page said, "Anushka Sharma upset after Virat Kohli's early dismissal. IND vs PAK."

Anushka Sharma looked upset as Virat was dismissed after scoring four runs

It so happened that during the second over of the match, a delivery from Naseem was wide off the off stump but Virat Kohli decided to chase it and his ill-timed shot went straight into Usman Khan's hands. Virat was visibly upset with his shot and walked back to the pavilion. His wife Anushka Sharma's face was present at the venue.

Rohit Sharma post-presentation

He said, "We didn't bat well enough. Halfway through our innings, we were in a good position. We didn't put enough partnership there and fell short with the bat. We spoke about every run matters on a pitch like that. There was enough in the pitch. Was a good wicket to be honest, compared to the last game. With a bowling lineup like that, you feel confident to do the job.

"Halfway through the stage when they were batting, we got everyone together and said that if it can happen to us, it can happen to them. A little contribution from everyone can make a huge difference. He's going from strength to strength (Bumrah). We all know what he can do. Not going to talk too much about him. Want him to be in that mindset throughout the WC. He's a genius, we all know that. The crowd was superb. They never disappoint wherever we play. I'm sure they'll be going home with a big smile. It's just the start, we have a long way to go."