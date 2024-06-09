Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher arrive in Delhi for PM Modi's oath taking ceremony ; security beefed up
It's super Sunday for cricket fanatics as India will play against Pakistan tonight. All eyes are on the match, and people are waiting for the toss. Well if this isn't just enough. The entire nation will witness the swearing-in -ceremony of Modi.

PM Narendra Modi's Oath taking ceremony.

Modi will be taking the oath for the third term as the PM of India. He is the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress's Jawaharlal Nehru.

The security is beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a three-layered security has been put in place at Rashtrapati Bhawan where he will be administered oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.

Who's who will be attending the ceremony of PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony?

Leaders from seven neighbouring nations — including the Maldives — will attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.

Actor Rajinikanth has also reached Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi. While talking to the media, the superstar said that this is a very big achievement and his wishes are with Modi. "People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation to Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," said Rajnikanth.

Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher reached Delhi and said that it is his good fortune that he's taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam Kher.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has also reached Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will be watching the India v Pak match instead of the oath-taking ceremony.

India and Pakistan are set to play a World Cup T-20 match in the United States on June 9 at around 8 PM IST.

The mega event will begin at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt in the national capital.

