It's super Sunday for cricket fanatics as India will play against Pakistan tonight. All eyes are on the match, and people are waiting for the toss. Well if this isn't just enough. The entire nation will witness the swearing-in -ceremony of Modi.

PM Narendra Modi's Oath taking ceremony.

Modi will be taking the oath for the third term as the PM of India. He is the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress's Jawaharlal Nehru.

My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/uPljtijdHz — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 9, 2024

The security is beefed up at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a three-layered security has been put in place at Rashtrapati Bhawan where he will be administered oath of office by President Droupadi Murmu.

At Rashtriya Samar Smarak, paid tributes to our brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our nation. Their unwavering courage and selflessness inspire us to uphold the values they fought for. Their sacrifice also motivates us to build a stronger and prosperous India they… pic.twitter.com/G4KyBcuBrr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2024

Who's who will be attending the ceremony of PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony?

Leaders from seven neighbouring nations — including the Maldives — will attend the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday evening.

Every moment of my life is dedicated to upholding the noble values enshrined in the Constitution of India, given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is only due to the Constitution that a person like me, born into poverty and in a backward family, is able to serve the nation. Our… pic.twitter.com/kw7z7OC6i5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2024

Actor Rajinikanth has also reached Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi. While talking to the media, the superstar said that this is a very big achievement and his wishes are with Modi. "People have also elected a strong opposition in this Parliament election. It will lead to a healthy democracy. I received an invitation to Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM. I will update you about going there," said Rajnikanth.

#WATCH | Two guests at the oath ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan show a picture of PM-designate Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi printed on a cloth piece pic.twitter.com/jNYr3uOUGB — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Anupam Kher

Actor Anupam Kher reached Delhi and said that it is his good fortune that he's taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam Kher.

#WATCH | Delhi: Actor Rajinikanth says, "I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony... It is a very historic event. I congratulate PM Modi Ji for becoming the prime minister for the consecutive third time..." pic.twitter.com/zdcrdZ2kSm — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has also reached Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the third term of the Modi government, Actor Anupam Kher says, "It is my good fortune that I am taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. It is a historical moment. In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the… pic.twitter.com/ld2qOrinjG — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will be watching the India v Pak match instead of the oath-taking ceremony.

#WATCH | Members of the transgender community from different parts of the country have been invited to

PM-designate Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan today



One of them says, "Transgender persons are also getting many rights now under Modi ji's rule. Modi ji… pic.twitter.com/SoDphzavTS — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

India and Pakistan are set to play a World Cup T-20 match in the United States on June 9 at around 8 PM IST.

The mega event will begin at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Forecourt in the national capital.