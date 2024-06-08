Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency, was off to Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

While on her way to Delhi, an unfortunate and shocking incident. A CISF officer who was duty slapped Kangana Ranaut after the actor's security check was done.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared the ordeal.

Kangana Ranaut in a video message on Thursday, said she was hit in the face and abused by the constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protests but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?"

Following the incident, constable Kulwinder Kaur was suspended immediately, and an FIR has been filed against her, according to CISF officials.

However, a section of celebs have come out in support of Kangana, while some lauded CISF women's guts for doing so.

Kangana slams those praising the CISF constable who slapped her

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Saturday criticised people praising the CISF woman constable who allegedly slapped her, asking if they also justify "rape or murder".

Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail.

If you are aligned with the criminals strong emotional impulse to… — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) June 8, 2024

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Every rapist, murderer or thief always have a strong emotional, physical, psychological or financial reason to commit a crime, no crime ever happens without a reason, yet they are convicted and sentenced to jail. If you are aligned with the criminal's strong emotional impulse to commit a crime violating all laws of the land. Remember if you are ok with breaking into someone's intimate zone, without their permission touching their body and assaulting them then deep down you are ok with rape or murder also because that's also just penetration or stab only what big deal, you must look deeper into your psychological criminal tendencies, I suggest please take up yoga and meditation or else life will become a bitter and burdensome experience, don't carry so much grudge, hate and jealousy please, free yourself.."

Meanwhile, music director Vishal Dadlani said that he will help the CISF women get a job

Vishal shared a video report of the incident and wrote in the caption, "I do not ever support violence, but I absolutely understand the need of this @official_cisf personnel's anger. If any action is taken against her by the CISF, I will ensure that she has a job waiting for her should she choose to accept it. Jai Hind. Jai Jawaan. Jai Kisaan."

Vishal shared a new set of Instagram Stories after the report of Kaur's suspension surfaced, where he wrote, "Those on Dungana's side, if she had said your Mother is 'available in 100 Rupees' what would you do?" In a separate story, he also wrote: "Again if Ms. Kaur is removed from duty someone get her in touch with me and I will ensure she is gainfully employed."