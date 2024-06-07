Kangana recently won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. She contested on a BJP ticket and defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes. She got a total of 5,37,022 votes.

Days after winning in Mandi, the actor on Thursday was seen heading to Delhi for the parliamentary meeting. However, the actor-turned-politician was slapped by a CISF officer who was on duty and doing the usual security check.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared the ordeal.

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am getting a lot of phone calls, from the media as well as my well-wishers. First of all, I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The incident that happened today at Chandigarh airport was during the security check. As soon as I came out after the security check, the lady in the second cabin, a CISF security staff came from the side, hit me on my face and started abusing me. When I asked her why she did so, she said that she supports farmers' protests but my concern is terrorism is rising in Punjab. How do we handle that?"

Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for silence on slap row, deletes post later

The next day after the incident, Kangana shared two cents about the slap gate incident wherein she slammed the CISF officer and also lashed out at the film industry for not standing up for her.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Dear film industry you all are either celebrating or are totally mum on the airport attack on me remember if tomorrow if you walking disarmingly on some street of your country or anywhere else in the world and some Israeli / Palestinian hits you or your children just because you tried to bring eyes to Rafah or stood up for Israeli hostage ... then you will see I will be fighting for your rights of free speech if someday you wonder why I am where I am remember you are not me..."‼️

After calling out Bollywood's silence on the matter, the actor deleted her Instagram story.

She shared another story wherein she took a sly dig at Bollywood celebs for celebrating and keeping mum on her slap row incident.

Before targeting Bollywood celebs, Kangana shared a tweet that explained the CISF officer's behaviour.

Sharing the screenshot of the post on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "This makes the most sense to me, she strategically waited for me to cross her and in a signature Khalistani style quietly came from behind and hit my face without saying a word when I asked why she did that, she looked away and started to speak into the phone cameras focused at her (can be seen in her videos) hogging sudden public attention."

She added, "Farmers laws have been repealed and they don't concern anyone anymore probably this was her way of joining the Khalistani bandwagon which is getting major political seats in Punjab."

In the next story, she wrote, "Emergency will be out soon to show how a disarmed lady was killed inside her own house by people in uniform who she trusted with her security, and they used 35 bullets to kill one old aged lady, the story of brave Khalistanis will be out soon."

Following the incident, constable Kulwinder Kaur was suspended immediately, and an FIR has been filed against her, according to CISF officials. A probe panel has also been established to investigate Kangana's allegations.

Kulwinder Kaur was upset with Kangana over her remarks on the farmers' protest.