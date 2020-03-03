Shot on iPhone is something Apple fans look at dearly. Apple carefully chooses photos that have been shot using an iPhone and then displays it on billboards, its website and stores, which is perceived as a privilege among smartphone photography enthusiasts.

Recently, Apple opened entries for its "Shot on iPhone Night mode challenge" and the results are in. Apple has released the winners of the contest along with their best photographs shot using one of the latest iPhone 11 series, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple has released the names of six winners and the photos shot using an iPhone. One of the six winners is an Indian, Mitsun Soni, who captured a stunning red tree. The photographer, who is from Mumbai, made the photograph in Dubai and edited using Snapseed, Lightroom and Vsco - popular editing apps. In case you're wondering, Apple allowed photos to be edited before being submitted.

Shot on iPhone Night Mode challenge

Check out the winning photograph here:

"This one blows my mind. I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree. It almost feels like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame. Absolutely beautiful composition as well," Tyler Mitchell - one of the judges in the panel - said about the shot.

The other photos that won Apple's Shot on iPhone Night mode challenge are:

Photo by Konstantin Chalabov (Moscow, Russia) using iPhone 11 Pro

Photo by Yu "Eric" Zhang (Beijing, China) using iPhone 11 Pro Max

Photo by Andrei Manuilov (Moscow, Russia) using iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Photo by Rustam Shagimordanov (Moscow, Russia) using iPhone 11.