Apple, earlier in the year, invited iPhone owners to participate in the annual 'Shot on iPhone' contest to express their creativity to capture best pictures on their mobile and in return get lucrative monetary gains and be the lucky few to have privilege of having their iPhone pictures on Apple's stores, official website and video (image) ads across the world.

"The top 10 winners came from countries including Singapore, Germany, Belarus, Israel and the US, highlighting the global community of iPhone photographers that participated. These photos capture colourful city scenery, curious animals, creative reflections, the beauty of the ordinary and more," Apple said.

"This is a photo filled with lovely colour and sense of story in the composition. Zooming in, you can see details of each family and their unique touch. The basketball hoop is placed right in the middle of the photo, adding more stories behind the image," Chen Man, Apple photo challenge judge, said.

"This image took a lot of patience and great timing ... with the iPhone's zero shutter lag and Smart HDR, we're able to see both the racoon's eyes and the deep shadows inside the log ... something that would have previously been nearly impossible with natural light," Austin Mann, Apple photo challenge judge, said.

"A reflection that looks like a painting, two worlds have collided. You are compelled to think about where and how this photo was taken, the bird flying in the corner provides the single sign of life in an otherwise surreal composition." Phil Schiller,Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

"I love how accessible this image is: You don't have to travel to Iceland to capture something beautiful, it's right under your nose. The way the lines intersect, the vibrant colour, the sense of old and new ... this is just a great image," Austin Mann, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

"Love how the heart shaped water puddle frames the subject, capturing a glimpse of the world as the subject hurriedly walks past." Sebastien Marineau-Mes, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

"A portrait that captures the wonderment of childhood in a beautiful setting. Great composition that shows both the personality of the child and the experience in the surroundings," Brooks Kraft, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

"This image is very well thought through and executed. The background pattern holds the image together and the repeated smaller versions of that pattern in the water droplets create a lot of visual interest. The creative use of depth of field here is excellent." Jon McCormack, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

"Looks like a simple scene but a good choice of using black and white to elevate it with a different mood. Helps to bring out the dramatic contrast in the clouds and the surrounding landscape," Kaiann Drance, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge said.

"I feel like this landscape was treated like an old portrait. The texture of the mountains evokes an old wrinkled face. Portraits and landscapes are the oldest way of creative representation by humans. There's something about it that belongs to the realms of the subconscious mind, and this is mainly what appeals me of this picture; the part that I'm not able to explain," Luísa Dörr, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

"Gorgeous dynamic range. There's detail throughout the photo in the meadow, trees, and clouds. Beautiful deep sky and pleasing colour overall," Kaiann Drance, Apple iPhone photo challenge judge, said.

