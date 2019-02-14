Valentine's Day is upon us this week and it is the time of the year, where young and old couples rekindle their love for each other by going on a romantic date to a chic restaurant or fly off to an exotic location for a well deserved alone time.

Where ever you plan to go, make sure to capture memorable Valentine's Day moments together. If you happen to own the iPhone X (review) or later models iPhone XR (review), XS and the XS Max, make full use of the selfie camera.

Apple iPhones come with one of the most advanced front-camera hardware that offers best Portrait mode pictures for a mobile. They come with five modes- Natural Light, Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light and Stage Light Mono.

Here's how to take portrait shot on iPhone X and later models:

Step 1: Go to the Camera app and swipe to Portrait mode. From there, make your Portrait mode images even more captivating with studio-quality lighting effects.

Step 2: After you take your selfie photo, tap Edit and choose from Studio Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, or Stage Light Mono. The effects can go from subtle (making sure the subject's face is well-lit when they are in shadow) to dramatic. The Stage Light filter makes the subject look like they are spotlit against a dark background.

Apple.com (screen-grab)

If you happen to own latest iPhone XR or the iPhone XS (review) or the iPhone XS Max (review) series, you can do more. They offer a depth control feature, which allows users to control the blur effect of the background from F1.4 to F16 on the front (and also in the back cameras).

You can also do it in real time, before capturing the image. Having tested all the three iPhones, I have to tell you that the separation of the subject and fading of the background while swiping from F16 to F1.4 is satisfyingly fun.

Expert tip on how to take perfect selfies on iPhones:

Ashish Parmar via Apple

"Find a portrait background that makes the subject pop. Portrait photography isn't just about having a great subject. It's also about having a great background. Also, make sure that your subject wears a colour different from the surrounding elements. Otherwise, your subject will blend into the background!"Siddhartha Joshi said to International Business Times, India.

"You need to compose carefully. Composition refers to the placement of elements in an image. When framing or composing your shot, keep in mind that you don't need to centre your subject. Another composition tip is to frame your subject. Do this by using a natural frame such as a doorway or window. If you're photographing outdoors, look for trees or bushes. Then place your subject inside them," Joshi added.

Also, if you are near east-side coast, be sure to take selfies with morning sunrise in the background and vice-versa, it will really look great for posting it on social media channels.

If you want to more features to enhance the picture on iPhone X or later models, then 'auto-enhance' wand will make you satisfied. In 'edit,' tap the wand in the upper right corner to instantly improve your picture's exposure, contrast, saturation, and other qualities.

Also, there are several third-party Apple iOS camera apps that surely help you spice up the selfies for better. Our top five picks are Instagram, Snapseed, Prisma, Enlight and VSCO.