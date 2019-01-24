Apple started the 'Shot on iPhone' trend with the iPhone 6 in 2015 and since then, several rival brands have tried to emulate, but never came close to it in terms hype among the public. The Cupertino-based company offers average iPhone owners an opportunity to get creative and become a contributor to the one of the world's biggest promotional campaign for a product.

As 2019 begins, Apple wants fresh 'Shot of iPhone' photos, which will be featured not just on billboards, but also on commercial videos for TVs, Apple retail stores and online, as well.

Here's how to enrol for the 'Shot on iPhone' challenge:

Interest people can submit their best high-resolution pictures shot on their Apple iPhone to shotoniphone@apple.com with the file format 'firstname_lastname_iphonemodel.'

There is also another simpler way to participate in Shot on iPhone Challenge; you can just post the pictures taken by iPhone on Instagram or Twitter with the #ShotOniPhone hashtag to participate in the competition. Make note, you should follow Apple on both Twitter and Instagram.

Weibo users in China can also participate using #ShotOniPhone#. In the image caption, note which model was used.

Apple started taking photo submissions at 12:01 a.m. PST on January 22 (1:31 pm IST January 23) and is slated to conclude at 11:59 p.m. PST on February 7 (1:29 pm IST February 8).

Contestants are advised that all pictures must be taken with iPhone only and they should not use any third party hardware for photo quality enhancement. But, Apple allows users to use in-house Apple camera app editing tools or third-party apps present in the App Store.

KVN Rohit

"Photos can come straight from your iPhone or edited through Apple's editing tools in the Photos app, or with third-party software. If edited, you must state what apps or filters you used in the image comment. No hardware other than your iPhone may be used for taking the picture," Apple says in the official contest rule note.

Apple has chosen 10 experts to judge the submitted pictures and pick the top 10 and will announce the winners' list next month.

Shot on iPhone challenge's judge panel include Pete Souza (US),chief official White House photographer for President Barack Obama, Austin Mann (US), an iPhone photographer, Annet de Graaf (Netherlands) a travel photographer, Luísa Dörr (Brazil), who shot to fame after she photographed TIME's Firsts issue exclusively on iPhone, Chen Man (China), a Chinese contemporary visual artist and entrepreneur, Phil Schiller, senior vice president, worldwide marketing, Apple, Kaiann Drance, senior director, worldwide product marketing, Apple, Sebastien Marineau-Mes, vice president of software (also credited of innovations like Smart HDR and Portrait mode with Depth Control), Apple, Jon McCormack, team lead, Apple's camera software and Arem Duplessis, director of photography in Apple's marketing team.