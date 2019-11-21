The abuzz is that two elements like punch dialogues and the confrontation between superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Vijayshanthi will be the highlights of the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is scheduled for release on November 22.

Anil Sunkara, which is co-producing Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Dil Raju, announced its teaser release date in a unique way on November 19. AK Entertainments tweeted, "I have Unlocked #SarileruNeekevvaru Teaser Date. Now it's ur turn to Unlock. Super Star @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaserOnNov22nd."

When all the viewers are eagerly looking forward to seeing what is there in the store for them in the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru, some interesting speculations are doing rounds in the media. According to one report, Mahesh Babu has recently dubbed for the teaser directly from Cochin, where the film is currently shooting a fight sequence.

Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser

Sources close to the film unit claim that the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru will be a full-on mass and it is filled with punch lines and patriotic dialogues. Mahesh Babu's attitude and his confrontation with Vijayshanthi, which is shown in an interesting manner, will be the highlights of the first look video of the movie.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which translates to nobody can match you, is an action film, which is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The movie revolves around the story of an Army Major and Mahesh Babu is seen playing this role. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female role, while Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar and Rajendra Prasad essay supporting roles.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is bankrolled AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The fill will have Devi Sri Prasad's music, R Rathnavelu's camera work and Thammiraju's editing. It is set for theatrical release on January 12, 2020, a Sankranti treat.