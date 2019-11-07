Rashmika Mandanna has become a victim of a vicious online abuse again. This time, her childhood photos have become fodder for her trolls, who have used it to express their anguish on her for no concrete reason.

Why So Much of Hatred?

The actress claims that she has been ignoring negativity around her, but the way she is targeted using her childhood photos have "hurt" her a lot. Expressing her anguish, she wrote, "I don't know what you guys get out of doing this to us actors. Is it because we are a soft target to you? Public figure doesn't mean you can target us ruthlessly. A lot of you keep saying- ignore the bad comments or trolls and I generally say anything you want about our work -you have the right.. but no one has any right to say anything about our families or our personal lives. [sic]"

She adds that actors don't deserve such treatment and people should respect every profession. "No actor deserves this crap. Because let me tell you this- being an actor is not easy- each and every profession deserves atmost respect. I think people 1st need to start respecting one another. Congratulations who over did this. You've managed to hurt me, didn't think of you were capable of doing...[sic]"

Rashmika, a Favourite Object of Trolling

Rashmika Mandanna became a favourite object of trolling after she had made on Yash which did not go well with his fans. Her break-up with Rakshit Shetty only made her life difficult as she was repeatedly abused online.

Thereafter, the Kirik Party girl was repeatedly slut-shamed whenever she posted glamorous pictures. A few months ago, Rashmika Mandanna had come under attack for allegedly saying that she was not fluent in Kannada during the promotions of her movie, Dear Comrade.

Career on Right Track

Despite all the criticisms, her career has continued to grow. She is now working with big names from Tollywood like Mahesh Babu (Sarileru Neekevvaru) and Allu Arjun.