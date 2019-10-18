Rashmika Mandanna in a short span of time has earned a lot of popularity. Having started her career in Sandalwood, the actress has delivered a couple of hits in South Indian film industry. As a result, she is being flooded with a lot of offer.

From Bollywood to Tamil film industry, Rashmika Mandanna has been approached by a lot of filmmakers. So, the actress is picking her projects after much deliberation. On the other side, the actress is increasing her remuneration film after film which seems to be not going well with the filmmakers.

The rumours in Telugu media say that Rashmika Mandanna has turned down Dil Raju's movie with Naga Chaitanya over remuneration issues. The actress was in discussion for the project, directed by newbie Sasi, for quite some time. After taking much time, she opted out of the movie as producer Dil Raju was unwilling to pay the remuneration demanded by her.

It has to be noted that she heard the story from the director thrice before rejecting the offer. "Debutant director Sasi is directing this film and Dil Raju is producing it. The director has already narrated the story twice to Rashmika, but the actress apparently wants to listen to it once more," a source had told Deccan Chronicle about the development recently.

Similarly, the actress seems to have lost a golden opportunity to make her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor's next movie, which is a remake of hit Telugu movie Jersey remake over remuneration issue.

Interestingly, Dil Raju is one of the producers of Shahid Kapoor's film. It is not clear whether he decided to drop her from the film after she turned down the offer to work with Naga Chaitanya.