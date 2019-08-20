Rashmika Mandanna recently revealed the title of her Tamil debut movie with Karthi. On her Instagram account, she announced the name of her next movie -- Sultan.

While her fans welcomed the announcement and wished her all the success, it reportedly did not go well with the makers of the Tamil film. According to the reports, the makers wanted to unveil the name through a formal announcement.

Normally, the names of Tamil movie of A-list actors will be announced on special days through first look posters or after creating a lot of buzz on social media sites. It is reported that the makers of Sultan too had such plans in place, but Rashmika revealed the name without seeking consent from the team.

The makers and especially Karthi are said to be upset with Rashmika Mandanna. However, she has apologised for her mistake and conveyed it to the team that she accidentally revealed the name, say rumour mills.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth had planned to do an animation movie titled Sultan, directed by his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth.

Coming back to Karthi's film, it is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Sivakarthikeyan's Remo fame. SR Prabhu is funding the movie on the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It has Vivek-Mervin's music.

Whereas Rashmika Mandanna, after earning popularity among Kannada and Telugu audience, has forayed into Kollywood. There were rumours that she is going to pair up with Vijay in his 64th movie, but the sources close to the development that she is not part of the flick.