If you've been eagerly waiting for Android 10 update for your phone, some Samsung users might be out of luck. The South Korean tech giant revealed Android 10 roadmap for its phones in different markets, including, China and India - the two largest smartphone markets in the world.
According to Samsung, Android 10 update is going to be available for more than 40 Galaxy devices and the rollout is going to commence next year. The list of eligible devices for Android 10 include flagships like Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 as well as some affordable models like the Galaxy J6. But three former flagships termed the best-sellers of their time, won't be getting the update.
Samsung's 2017 flagships, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8, won't be receiving Android 10 update at all. But that shouldn't come as a surprise as the devices were only supposed to receive two major updates, which Samsung delivered with Android Oreo and Android Pie.
If this comes as a disappointment, there could be ways to get Android 10 via custom ROM installations, but those methods are not officially certified by Samsung. Users must be well-versed with flashing third-party ROM on phones in order to carry out Android 10 update on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 when available.
Owners of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 will still receive some software updates, but they will mostly be security patches. Without Android 10 update, users will be missing out on a lot of cool features, such as dark mode, new gestures and more.
Many Samsung devices launched in 2018 or later will be eligible for Android 10. The update process is going to be a lengthy and slow process for Samsung device owners, but this is due to the customisations of Samsung's own UI, the OneUI 2.0, based on Android. Here's a list of smartphones that are eligible for the update somewhere between January and September next year.
Android 10: Eligible Samsung smartphones
January 2020
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy M20, M30
- Samsung Galaxy A30
March 2020
- Samsung Galaxy M40
April 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A50, A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A70, A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
May 2020
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
- Samsung Galaxy A10, A10s
- Samsung Galaxy A20
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
June 2020
- Samsung Galaxy On6
- Samsung Galaxy J6
- Samsung Galaxy A20s
July 2020
- Samsung Galaxy J6+
- Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo
- Samsung Galaxy On8
- Samsung Galaxy J8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
August 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
September 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2018 (10.5)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A10.1