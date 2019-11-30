If you've been eagerly waiting for Android 10 update for your phone, some Samsung users might be out of luck. The South Korean tech giant revealed Android 10 roadmap for its phones in different markets, including, China and India - the two largest smartphone markets in the world.

According to Samsung, Android 10 update is going to be available for more than 40 Galaxy devices and the rollout is going to commence next year. The list of eligible devices for Android 10 include flagships like Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 as well as some affordable models like the Galaxy J6. But three former flagships termed the best-sellers of their time, won't be getting the update.

Samsung's 2017 flagships, the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8, won't be receiving Android 10 update at all. But that shouldn't come as a surprise as the devices were only supposed to receive two major updates, which Samsung delivered with Android Oreo and Android Pie.

If this comes as a disappointment, there could be ways to get Android 10 via custom ROM installations, but those methods are not officially certified by Samsung. Users must be well-versed with flashing third-party ROM on phones in order to carry out Android 10 update on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 when available.

Owners of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 will still receive some software updates, but they will mostly be security patches. Without Android 10 update, users will be missing out on a lot of cool features, such as dark mode, new gestures and more.

Many Samsung devices launched in 2018 or later will be eligible for Android 10. The update process is going to be a lengthy and slow process for Samsung device owners, but this is due to the customisations of Samsung's own UI, the OneUI 2.0, based on Android. Here's a list of smartphones that are eligible for the update somewhere between January and September next year.

Android 10: Eligible Samsung smartphones

January 2020

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy M20, M30

Samsung Galaxy A30

March 2020

Samsung Galaxy M40

April 2020

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A50, A50s

Samsung Galaxy A70, A70s

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

May 2020

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Samsung Galaxy A10, A10s

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy M10s

June 2020

Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy A20s

July 2020

Samsung Galaxy J6+

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo

Samsung Galaxy On8

Samsung Galaxy J8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

August 2020

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

September 2020