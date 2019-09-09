Android 10 is the biggest software update this year and it has a lot of users excited about the features it offers. Everything from Dark Theme to new gestures, Live Caption and more, Google has really given plenty of reasons for Android users to consider this new OS. But the question of compatibility limits certain users from upgrading to the exciting Android 10.

Unlike iOS updates, which are pushed out at a much faster rate to iPhones and iPads around the world, Android updates take their own time. But Google wants to change its reputation so it has promised to bring Android 10 to other devices much faster. To do so, it is working with several partners to launch or upgrade Android smartphones to the latest OS as early as this year.

That said, some Android smartphone owners are lucky to be among the chosen few to be first in the line. As expected, all the Pixel phones, right from the first-gen Pixel to Pixel 3-series, including the Pixel 3a, are getting the Android 10 update. Owners of these phones can head over to the Software Update section and hit that download and install button for the OTA update. Users are advised to use Wi-Fi as the update weighs over 1.3GB.

But Pixel owners aren't the only ones to be privileged this time around. Redmi K20 Pro is already receiving Android 10 in India and China, confirmed the company's product head for India Manu Kumar Jain on September 5. This came as a surprise to many, but a welcoming one. So if you haven't checked for updates on your Redmi K20 Pro, it's time you do so to get the latest MIUI 10.

Moving on, Essential Phone has also received Android 10, but it looks like it is not for all. Only a select few unlocked Essential Phone models have received the upgrade, but the rest of them will get it soon.

Next in line

Android 10 is going to ship to a lot of phones, but there are a few phones that will get the update before others. OnePlus, for instance, will be among the first ones to get the stable release of the Android 10 build soon. The company recently sent out Android 10 open beta for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, which means a stable update is just around the corner. Former OnePlus flagships, OnePlus 6 and 6T, are also eligible for the update, but in due time.

Another brand known for its swift updates is Nokia. HMD Global makes sure software updates are rolled out quickly to its customers. Given that its phones run stock Android, there's no reason to expect a delay. Nokia phones, including Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, among others will be eligible for the update.

Google had opened up the Android 10 beta testing to several non-Google devices, including Asus Zenfone 5Z, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, LG G8 ThinQ, Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ3, Vivo Nex S and A, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi 9. If you own one of these phones, rest assured that the stable update is coming for you.

It's worth noting that Android 10 rollout will not be limited to these phones alone. There will be many more joining the list, so stay tuned for updates.