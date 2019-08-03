OnePlus has a strong community of users and fans that show the company what end-users need. Through rigorous testing and feedback from its community, OnePlus brings new features to existing users. This has helped the brand build a stronger connection with its consumers, which is not limited to the point of sale.

OnePlus has a beta testing program, which helps the company fix any glitches before a public rollout. This is also a way for the masses to know what's coming in the near future. It's not a secret that OnePlus has its own Android Q beta programs and the company is inching closer to a stable rollout. XDA Developers picked up information on OnePlus' fourth beta rollout, which gives insights on some incredible features coming to OnePlus phones.

Based on the reports from XDA Developers, we have identified three main features coming users' way. If you have one of the recent OnePlus phones eligible for Android Q-based OxygenOS update in the future, especially the OnePlus 7 Pro, you're in luck.

Let's take a look at the beta features:

Zen Mode

OnePlus' take on Digital Wellbeing is Zen Mode and the feature was well-received by users and critics alike. Sadly, users only had the option to activate Zen Mode, which limits the phone's functions to basic - calls, messages and camera, only for 20 minutes. Users wanted to have the option for longer durations and OnePlus has heard their prayers.

OnePlus has a new version for the app, which comes with Android Q Beta for OnePlus 7 Pro. Zen Mode v1.3 allows users to choose from 20, 30, 40 and 60-minute timers. Users can additionally set a daily, customizable reminder telling you when to put the phone down. Finally, OnePlus has made it easy to launch Zen Mode by adding a launcher icon.

Since Zen Mode was rolled out to OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T phones, users can expect it to arrive in the future. If not, an APK file for Zen Mode 1.3.0 is available to sideload on eligible devices.

Focus Tracking

We learnt from our recent trip to OnePlus camera lab in Taipei that the company is serious about the cameras. The latest Android Q DP4 build has new enhancements to the camera, according to XDA Developers.

The OnePlus camera app version 3.8.1 includes a new feature called Focus Tracking, which as the name suggests can accurately track moving people, cats and dogs in videos and photos. This is a welcoming feature as even the OnePlus 7 Pro struggles with focusing in low-light conditions and hopefully this could change that.

Macro Mode

Another feature spotted in the beta builds is Macro Mode, which is not actively being tested but only mentioned in two strings of the camera app's APK. The fact that OnePlus has mentioned Macro Mode suggests it will use the auto-focus on the wide-angle lens of OnePlus 7 Pro to allow users to shoot macro shots. The lack of a macro lens in OnePlus phones forces the company to improvise and it could work well in its favour.