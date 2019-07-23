OnePlus 7-series has made a powerful impact in the premium smartphone industry with the host of new features that came with it. Several software updates in the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have become headline features, grabbing the attention of several users, especially those who are using older OnePlus phones.

Features like screen recorder, Fnatic mode, DC Dimming and more have excited users and OnePlus' commitment to its existing users guarantees the rollout of new features to older compatible phones. The time has finally come for owners of older OnePlus phones to experience these lauded features without having to upgrade to the latest OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users are in for a treat as the latest OxygenOS 9.0.7 update brings critical features globally. The software OTA update, weighing about 480MB, will finally introduce the screen recorder, which was promised in May. With this, users will be able to record screen with internal system audio, which is ideal for posting those intense gaming videos.

Speaking of games, the latest update also brings Fnatic mode for an enhanced gaming experience that enables DND for all notifications and calls, enhanced process regulator and network enhancements. Then there's also a quick reply in landscape mode included in the update, which will let you continue your game while sending a message. This feature currently works with Instagram, WhatsApp, WeChat and QQ.

In addition to these new features, the OxygenOS 9.0.7 also includes June 2019 security patches. Users can update their OnePlus 5 and 5T devices by going into the phone settings > about phone > and check for updates.

Once you download the latest update, there's more coming in for you. OnePlus is in the process of introducing other features, such as DC Dimming and RAM Boost for OnePlus 5 and 5T devices and later upgrade the phones to Android Q. The company has already rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 23/15 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones to include DC Dimming to reduce eye strain at low brightness, revamped UI, and updated screen recording.

Since the update is still in beta, users will likely receive the stable OTA soon. Alternatively, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users can download full OTA files for Open Beta 23 and Open Beta 15, respectively, to get started with the new features.