When OnePlus revealed the pricing of OnePlus 7, the crowd went crazy at the Bengaluru event on Tuesday evening. This is probably the first time a brand has defied the trend to launch a new flagship cheaper than its predecessor. While it is great news for a lot of potential buyers, those who recently bought the OnePlus 6T weren't too pleased.

Even though OnePlus 7 presents better value for money, it doesn't mean the predecessors OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 are all bad. They lack the latest chipset, dual speakers, camera improvement to 48MP sensor, but the rest remains mostly unchanged. But that's not reason enough to console OnePlus 6 and 6T owners, which is why a new update could lighten the mood.

OnePlus is known to roll out swift updates to its smartphones, including older smartphones. For OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users, there's a new OxygenOS update that powers the latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro coming your way.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro phones are powered by Android Pie based OxygenOS 9.5. The biggest features in the new update are Zen Mode, Nightscape 2.0 and screen recorder. The Zen Mode is effective in terms of giving users a break from the phone and rendering the phone almost useless by disabling all apps and functions except calls and camera for a period of 20 minutes. The idea is to let people enjoy the real world instead of being chained to the phones' virtual life.

According to the latest report by Android Authority, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will get the lauded Zen Mode in an upcoming update.

If this brings a bit of smile on your face, there's some bad news that follows. The report further revealed that OnePlus won't be shipping Nightscape 2.0 to older OnePlus phones and that it would remain exclusive to the 7 series. This is due to the hardware limitation, OnePlus revealed.

Nightscape 2.0 is a nice improvement over original Nightscape, which can be found in OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. This new upgrade lets users take brighter and better pictures in dark environments compared to the older version. Unfortunately, OnePlus 6/6T owners won't be getting the nifty camera feature.

Another interesting feature that got a lot of attention in the OnePlus 7 series is the screen recorder. Currently, there's no word on whether OnePlus plans to bring this extremely useful feature to OnePlus 6 and 6T phones, but since there's no hardware limitation here, we are hopeful to see screen recorder in the older OnePlus phones.