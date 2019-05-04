Amazon Summer Sale has commenced with attractive discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones. But all eyes are set on the OnePlus flagship that is soon going to be replaced by its successor for the new "flagship killer" title. With only a few days left to unveil the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, those who still want to buy the OnePlus 6T cannot go wrong with the Amazon offer available right now.

OnePlus offer on the OnePlus 6T is valid on the high-end variants with 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB configuration. Buyers can choose between Mirror Black and Midnight Black with savings of up to Rs 10,500.

OnePlus 6T 128GB storage model can be bought for Rs 32,990 while the 256GB variant costs Rs 36,900 - both saving Rs 9,000 on the purchase. Customers can avail an additional Rs 1,500 instant discount by purchasing the OnePlus 6T using SBI Debit or Credit cards. Interestingly, if you're after the limited edition McLaren variant of the OnePlus 6T that comes with 10GB RAM and 256GB storage, there's a discount of Rs 4,000. The Speed Orange OnePlus 6T can be bought for Rs 46,990 instead of Rs 50,990, which is the lowest price this particular variant has seen so far.

Seeing the offers are available during Amazon Summer Sale, there's no clarity on whether the discounts will be permanent. But if you have made up your mind to purchase the OnePlus 6T, the new prices sure make a great deal.

Amazon Summer Sale starts from May 4 and runs through May 7. Buyers can also avail 6-month no-cost EMI and get cashback up to Rs 2,400 on Swiggy, Bookmyshow, Yatra and more.

OnePlus 6T is a solid performer with top-of-the-line features. The handset features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845 chipset, a 3,700mAh battery with Warp Charge fast charging technology and dual rear cameras with 16MP+20MP cameras with Nightscape mode. On the front, users get a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone is powered by OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie.

But the biggest question is should you buy the OnePlus 6T with just a few days left for the OnePlus 7 to be launched. The only reason why you should go with the 6T is if you are low on funds and buying the OnePlus 7 Pro at nearly Rs 50,000 doesn't fit your financial budget.