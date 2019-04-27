Amazon's Summer Sale starts from the 4th of May (3rd of May for Prime users) and lasts till the 7th. Meanwhile, Flipkart has already kicked off with lucrative offers with "The Grand Gadget Days" sale. With gadgets ranging from phone cases and laptops to trimmers and hairdryers, April 26 to 28 is going to see a boost in sales across the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on smart wearables and smart home devices. Power banks and peripherals are also discounted. Flipkart is offering an additional discount of 5% for purchases with ICICI cards, while Amazon is offering a 10% additional discount for SBI card purchases.

Here are some of the top deals from Flipkart

PlayStation 4 500 GB – Rs. 22,690 (20% off)

Great exclusives. Other variants are also available here.

JPL Flip 4 – Rs. 7,586 (24% off)

Great sound. 100% waterproof. Find it here.

New Apple iPads – starting at Rs. 34,900

No Cost EMI starting at Rs 1,160 per month. Check them out here.

WD My Passport 4 TB External HDD – Rs. 8,499

Reliable and fast with USB 3.0. Find it here.

Amazon is not holding back with offers lined up on popular brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Apple and Redmi. During the Summer Sale, Realme U1, with an MRP of Rs. 12,999 will come down to an undisclosed four-figure sum, which could be at least Rs 9,999 or even less. Similar undisclosed four-figure sums are touted for the Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and Redmi 6 Pro. Currently, the same phone is available on Flipkart for Rs. 11,395.

Moreover, Amazon will be releasing 2 GB and 3 GB variants of Redmi 7 priced at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively over the weekend.

Among the phones featured on the landing page are some with labels to have the "lowest price ever" during the sale. The discounted prices are still not disclosed for the products, but they will be once the sale begins.

OnePlus 6T (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) is available at Rs. 37,999 (10% off) with a No-Cost EMI option for Amazon Pay ICICI card holders.

Realme U1 (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available at Rs. 11,999 (23% off). A refurbished version is available at Rs. 8,999.

Redmi 6A (2GB RAM, 16GB storage) is available at Rs. 5,999 (14% off)

Honor 7C (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) is available at Rs. 7,999 (38% off)

Honor Play (6GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available at Rs. 16,999 (35% off)

Redmi 6 Pro (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available at Rs. 10,999 (19% off)

Redmi Y2 (4GB RAM, 64GB storage) is available at Rs. 10,999 (19% off)

Amazon's bestselling phones will also receive additional discounts over what they are currently being sold for

Samsung M20 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) is currently available at Rs. 10,990 (3% off)

Samsung M10 (3GB RAM, 32GB storage) is currently at Rs. 8,990 (3% off)

Amazon will also offer a "Best Exchange Offer" on newly launched phones including Oppo F11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Vivo V15 Pro and LG G7+ THINQ among others.