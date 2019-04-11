American e-commerce giant Amazon has kicked off a new edition of the Fab Phones Fest in India on April 11 and is offering mouth-watering discounts and several schemes on popular mobile brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, among others.

During the Fab Phones Fest, consumers can avail exciting exchange offers up to Rs 9,000, No Cost EMI starting as low as Rs 833 per month. Besides that, prospective buyers can also get 6-per cent extra value on the sale of an old smartphone via Cashify.

That's not all; Amazon customers are entitled to get 10% instant bank discount on using HDFC Bank debit/credit cards & EMI. If interested, they can also avail Total Damage Protection for their new phones and secure their much-loved devices for a nominal fee. The new Amazon promotional campaign concludes on April 13.

Top deals available on Amazon Fab Phones Fest include: