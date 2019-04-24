OnePlus has officially confirmed that its OnePlus 7 series will be launched in India, London and New York City on May 14, confirming the rumours about the new flagships' release date that had been making the rounds for a while now. In the last couple of days, ever since OnePlus CEO Pete Lau started spilling details about the OnePlus 7 Pro, there has been a spike in the leaks but nothing beats information coming straight from the horse's mouth.

After revealing a major upgrade in the OnePlus 7 Pro's display, which is expected to feature a 90Hz refresh rate panel instead of a 60Hz one for smoother and faster operations, Lau might have just tipped the pricing of what is going to be most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever. Responding to a Weibo user asking if the OnePlus 7 Pro will be priced at ¥5,000, Lau said it would be just enough, GizmoChina reported.

If that's the price range OnePlus is targeting for its premium OnePlus 7 Pro, we can assume the handset to retail at around Rs 50,000 mark in India and around $750 in the U.S. and other markets. Clearly, this is not the most affordable approach, but OnePlus seems to have a robust plan to justify the cost. In fact, the company had already tested the waters to see how consumers react to a phone with over Rs 50,000 price tag with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is priced at Rs 50,999 and the company brought back the limited edition model for sale in India after popular demand. Considering the upgrades we expect to see in the OnePlus 7 Pro, we highly doubt the company will be criticized heavily over the spiked pricing.

Between OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, consumers can expect significant upgrades. The upcoming premium flagship is already expected to boast a breakthrough display, which is costing three times more compared to other phones. It is largely presumed that the OnePlus 7 Pro display will have a refresh rate of 90Hz, higher than the standard 60Hz, for smoother and faster user experience.

OnePlus 7 Pro will be further complemented by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. One of the most anticipated upgrades in the upcoming OnePlus handset is the camera, which is said to be a triple-lens setup with a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens. Under the hood, there will be a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support. The handset will include standard features like dual SIM VoLTE support, in-display fingerprint scanner and the rest.

OnePlus will be launching more than flagship this year and the OnePlus 7 will be targeted towards those who want the premium experience on a budget. There will be certain downgrades compared to the Pro variant, such as a 60Hz display instead of a 90Hz one, dual camera setup instead of three cameras on the back, a notched display instead of a truly full screen with pop-up selfie camera and the lack of 5G support.

The positioning of both the new phones will be interesting for OnePlus as it is the first time the company is targeting two different price ranges.