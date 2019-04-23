After weeks of speculations, OnePlus officially announced the launch date of the upcoming Android flagship OnePlus 7 series.

The company has confirmed to host India region-specific unveiling event on May 14, 8:15 pm in Bengaluru, a first since OnePlus made its debut in the subcontinent. Previously, it used to organise the programme in Mumbai. OnePlus fans can buy entry vouchers for the launch event at oneplus.in starting 10:00 am on April 25.

Other international venues where OnePlus 7 series is scheduled to be showcased are New York City and London in respective local times.

OnePlus 7 series: All you need to know

As per reliable reports, OnePlus 6T (review) successor is expected to be released in two variants— a generic OnePlus 7 and a top-end OnePlus 7 Pro.

The standard model is said to sport a full view full HD+ display with no notch on top. Inside, it is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

The new phone will be backed by Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 8GB/10GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, OnePlus 7 is said to boast triple camera – 48MP + 20MP + 5MP and a 16MP pop-up front snapper.

Considering the fact that the OnePlus 6T has 3,700mAh battery, it will be imperative for the company to incorporate 4,000mAh at least in the OnePlus 7 so that it can match the Galaxy S10 series. It is also expected to superfast VOOC charging capability that can power up from zero to 100-percent within 80 minutes if not less.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7 Pro is concerned, it is all likely hood flaunt same design language, but differ in certain aspects such as display resolution, 12GB RAM and boast 5G network support. This will directly compete with Galaxy S10 5G, which recently went on sale in South Korea and is on its way to the US market.

It is said to flaunt Quad HD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90hz display refresh rate, support USB 3.1 -30W WARP Charging speed, a 4000mAH cell, dual speakers and triple camera ( main, wide angle and telephoto) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor.

With 5G support, OnePlus 7 Pro owners will be able to enjoy internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps that means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds.