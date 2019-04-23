OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has revealed some exciting information about its upcoming flagship - OnePlus 7 Pro - that addresses the most criticised feature in OnePlus phones all these years. The Chinese smartphone maker settled for Full HD (1080p) displays without upgrading to 2K screens even though rivals made the switch. Quite frankly, the lack of an upgrade didn't hurt OnePlus but it looks like the company has a way to shut critics anyway.

OnePlus 7-series is the hottest topic in the tech industry right now and leaks about the upcoming phones have hyped people's interest in the topic. Now, OnePlus CEO wants to double down on the craze that is following OnePlus 7 and the super flagship OnePlus 7 Pro.

In an interview with The Verge, Lau revealed two crucial upgrades that will partly define the OnePlus 7 Pro in the days to come. While the 5G option is something we've heard in a series of rumours, Lau's word puts a confirmation to that. But the more exciting bit of OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be the display innovation, to which Lau says he was stunned to see it the first time.

Without giving out any specific details on the display innovation, Lau was able to communicate a strong sense of excitement, which suggests it will be worth watching out for. OnePlus chief has used the terms "super-smooth and very crisp" to define the upgraded OnePlus 7 Pro display. Lau promises the upcoming super flagship will deliver "a whole new display which has to be seen to be believed."

Those who have been keeping up with the rumours about OnePlus' new phones, it should come as a surprise that the company could offer a 90Hz display, which will guarantee fluid animation to give users the smoothest and crispiest feel while using the phone. This will also pump up the gaming experience just like in the case of Asus ROG Phone with a 90Hz panel. No other phone maker has commercially gone beyond the standard 60Hz refresh frame rate, giving OnePlus 7 Pro the much-needed nudge amidst rivals.

OnePlus 7 Pro's breakthrough display is said to cost three times the usual price of most phone displays, which shows the company's commitment to its "Never Settle" motto. But it also means consumers must prepare for a higher price tag.

Indeed, our new product will utilize all-new display technology. We have invested significantly (technology is 3x cost of other flagship displays) in developing the technology just for OnePlus, a flagship screen experience that is truly best in the world. https://t.co/HVDhfI8uDA — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 22, 2019

The increasing prices of OnePlus phones haven't gone too well with consumers, who expect the brand to maintain a sense of affordability. But OnePlus is trying to justify the price bump with innovative technologies, which will make the upgrade worthwhile. And for those who condemn the price increases, OnePlus 7 with slightly toned-down specs will be your knight in shining armour.

Clearly, OnePlus 7 Pro with its 5G support, the new breakthrough display will be pitted against the best of the best, including Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone XS Max. Huawei's latest P30 Pro will pose a strong threat if OnePlus decides to price its Pro variant anything over Rs 70,000. But that's unlike OnePlus, so we just have to wait on that.

OnePlus will need more than just a revamped display and 5G support to convince its fans that the upgrade will be worthy. Reports suggest the OnePlus 7 Pro will have a 6.64-inch curved QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras with 48MP+8MP (tele)+16MP(wide) sensors, Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. We hope OnePlus 7 Pro is as good as the rumours suggest.

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 7-series on May 14, so stay tuned.