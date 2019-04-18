OnePlus 7 is essentially the talk of the tinsel town ever since it had been making regular stops online. Now, the company has started teasing the unannounced flagship in order to add more to the hype and give fans a much-needed peek at what's in store for them.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau promised to share news about the new device on Wednesday and stood by his word. Lau shared a brief teaser of the phone, offering a glimpse at the phone's design and a major upgrade to the software side of things.

"Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it!" Lau tweeted on Wednesday.

The 5-second video teaser shows a silhouette of what appears to be the OnePlus 7 and its text simply says "Fast and Smooth." Lau doesn't specifically mention what it means by "Fast and Smooth" but it's largely hinting at the OxygenOS, the company's critically-acclaimed near-stock Android ROM.

The official teaser of OnePlus 7 could be first of many, as the company will reveal more details in the days leading up to the launch of the phone. OnePlus is expected to launch three flagship variants this year, naming them OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 5G.

The Pro variants of the OnePlus 7 are expected to be a real game-changer and the latest leak suggests it will offer the much-needed upgrade in all these years. According to Android Central, which quoted Ishaan Agarwal as a source, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a Quad HD+ Super AMOLED curved "90Hz" display, which is a major step-up from 1080p screens ever since the beginning.

The 90Hz refresh rate for the display warrants a notable mention, making it the first mainstream phone to actually offer it. Razor Phone is the other smartphone with such a high refresh rate while other phones are limited to 60 frames per second. The upgrade will make transitions smoother than ever, and mobile gamers will stand to benefit from it the most.

If the rumours are accurate, OnePlus could reveal the OnePlus 7 trio on May 14, putting an end to all the mysteries and rumours. The tipster also revealed that it will feature a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30W fast charging technology, dual speakers and triple camera setup with wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Other feature include Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB/10GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.