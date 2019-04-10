OnePlus 7 is hotly anticipated by fans around the world, but the maker of "flagship killer" smartphones has many plans in store and each one more exciting than the other. OnePlus 7 is surely going to grab the headlines at launch, but a new leak has pointed out that another variant of the upcoming flagship, OnePlus 7 Pro, which is going to be a showstopper.

OnePlus 7 Pro images were leaked by a Weibo user, showing off the complete front design of the phone and the essential information about the handset from the About Phone page. In addition, mobile tipster Ishan Agarwal said OnePlus will launch a total of three OnePlus 7 variants, the standard one (GM1901, GM1903, GM1905), OnePlus 7 Pro (GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, GM1917) and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G (GM1920).

Based on the leaked info, it appears the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a dual-edged display, drawing similarities with Samsung Galaxy S10+. Not to mention, this is visually appealing as it gives a bezel-less look to the phone and the top and bottom bezels are also practically invisible. The missing notch is not a surprise as previous reports suggested a pop-up selfie camera in the OnePlus 7-series.

The About Phone section of the phone dives deeper into the specifications and suggests a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and triple rear camera setup. The cameras will include a 48MP sensor paired with 16MP and 8MP lenses. Finally, OnePlus 7 Pro will run Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0.

By the looks of this, it appears OnePlus has a revamped strategy for 2019 flagships. The company traditionally launches one flagship with different RAM and storage configurations. But the latest leaks suggest OnePlus will release multiple variants of its flagships to cater to the different needs of consumers and address the competition more aggressively.

Samsung and Apple also launch three variants of their latest flagships and OnePlus is the latest one to join the trend. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus positions in its new phones in the market. The pricing of the OnePlus 7 trio is going to be a major differentiating factor for consumers. But one can expect the price of OnePlus 7 Pro to be higher than OnePlus 7, naturally for the upgrades offered in the former.

OnePlus is expected to launch the new OnePlus 7-series in May and the OnePlus 7 Pro will make its way to India, Agarwal suggested. Stay tuned for updates.