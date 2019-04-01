Nothing is kept a secret for long in the technology industry as companies fail to contain information about their upcoming products from reaching the world. While some rumours turn out to be fake, others are on point and that's exactly the case with OnePlus 7 leaks.

OnePlus will launch its 2019 flagship OnePlus 7 in April or May, but the launch date is yet to be officially announced. That hasn't stopped noted tipsters and sources from giving fans an early peek at what to expect from the anticipated smartphone. There's no way of knowing for sure that the leaked specs and features of the OnePlus 7 are true, but the consistency with which all rumours align, it is hard not to believe.

That said, a new leak was added to the pile of OnePlus 7 rumours – courtesy of SlashLeaks. The leak shows case renders of the unannounced phone, reiterating what has already been revealed in the past. It's no match to the recently-shared renders of the OnePlus 7 in new gradient avatars, but it helps narrow down certainty on what is coming in the new phone.

Based on the freshly leaked image of OnePlus 7 case, the handset is indeed going to don a triple rear-camera setup – first for the brand. We can also see the laser autofocus module and dual-tone LED flash at the back, further assisting in improving smartphone photography.

The right side of the phone case has a cut-out for what appears to be OnePlus' signature Alert Slider, but the position of it has been brought down, which is odd. The power button sits just below the Alert Slider as the case provides protection to the button. The left side of the handset isn't visible, but expect volume controls there.

The biggest and most important highlight here is the presence of a wider cut-out on the top, which is naturally for the pop-up selfie camera – as seen on Oppo R17 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro. At the bottom, there are two cut-outs that are naturally for USB Type-C port and speaker grille.

The front side of the purported OnePlus 7 is not shown in the leak, but the missing fingerprint sensor at the back suggests an in-display sensor or even an ultrasonic or optical solution. There's nothing new that we learn from this new leak, but it is good to know that there is a consistency in the leaks, which only means they are closer to the real deal.

Based on the previous leaks, we can infer that OnePlus 7 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, which is the obvious choice in 2019, 8GB/10GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, close to 4,000mAh battery with faster than Warp Charge technology, Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 and a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display without any bezels on any side. Stay tuned for more details.