OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro might be leading the headlines ever since they were officially announced, but it's time for the bygone stars to shine. One of the best sellers under ONePlus umbrella, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, are several years old, but still, strike an unwavering appeal. Now, the company brings some great news for its existing users who haven't upgraded to the OnePlus 6-series or later.

OnePlus confirmed in a forum post last Friday that it would rollout OnePlus 7-series' OxygenOS features to older models all the way through OnePlus 5. This means, OnePlus 5/5T and OnePlus 6/6T will be receiving the critically-acclaimed Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 update. But what's more interesting is that the company also confirmed that OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will receive Android Q update.

OnePlus did not reveal a timeline on when to expect the new OS for its older phones, but the move was quite expected considering OnePlus 5 series falls under the company's commitment for two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

"We have already released Android Q Developer Preview on the forum for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 6/6T, available. For those wondering, rest assured: Android Q will also make its way to the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Just remember, there are no ETAs.," OnePlus said in its post.

The fact that OnePlus is refraining from giving any timeframe is basically a lesson it learnt from Android Pie rollout for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Originally, the company had promised the end of 2018 timeline, but the software was pushed only this month, drawing major flak from users.

Furthermore, OnePlus 3 and 3T won't likely get Android Q update as the company did not mention anything about it.

While users wait for the Android Q update, which is currently under beta and available only for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the rest of the users can enjoy the ultimate features that the current OxygenOS update offers. Ever since we've tested the OnePlus 7 Pro, we cannot stop appreciating how far OxygenOS has come in the new version.

Owners of older OnePlus smartphones will be able to enjoy features like Fnatic (gaming) mode, Zen Mode, Screen Recorder, DC Dimming, RAM Boost and more.