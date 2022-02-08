Twitter is blowing up with messages of boycott against some major international brands over controversial posts about Kashmir. Hyundai, Kia Motors, Pizza Hut, KFC and others have come under fire after these brands' Pakistani social media handles tweeted out messages of support for the so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to express solidarity with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists. Indian users were in no mood to spare as they called for boycott of their products in India.

Here's a list of all the international brands whose Pakistani social media handles supported the disintegration of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union:

KFC PizzaHut Hyundai Deawoo Battery Isuzu D-Max Bosch Pharmaceuticals Atlas Honda Limited Kia Motors Crossroads - Hyderabad

Some of these handles might have tweeted their support for Pakistan on Kashmir this year, while others have done so last year.

Hyundai

Hashtag "Boycott Hyundai" is trending on Twitter in India after the automobile manufacturer triggered controversy. Its Pakistani dealership supported the disintegration of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union with a derogatory message against Kashmir.

"Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," Hyundai Pakistan tweeted with a picture of Dal Lake of Srinagar and the word "Kashmir" marked with barbed wire.

Hyundai has issued statements clarifying its stand, but netizens were quick to notice the cryptic nature of the message and lack of an apology.

Pizza Hut

The Pakistani Instagram handle of Pizza Hut also supported the disintegration of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union. Pizza Hut Pakistan shared a post two days ago on Instagram that read: "This Kashmir Solidarity day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters."

KFC

Indians called for boycott of KFC, the popular fast-food chain with branches across the globe. The reason for the boycott, which is trending in India under the hashtag #BoycottKFC, is a post shared by the eatery's Pakistan handle last year.

KFC has since issued an apology for the post from its Pakistani handle last year.

Deawoo Battery

Deawoo Battery Pakistan's Facebook account shared a post on February 4, 2021, supporting ISI's propaganda on Kashmir. "We stand in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and support their fight for freedom and justice," it wrote, along with a picture which read "Pakistani nation recognises brave and endless struggle of Kashmiris for freedom!" Despite the post being an year old, it is still available on its social media channel.

Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu D-Max Pakistan minted out its fresh support for Pakistan's propagandist Kashmir Solidarity Day. The post was shared on February 5, 2022 and read: "75 years is a long time to realize the importance of freedom and stand up against the struggle of innocent people in Kashmir." The picture accompanying the post is one of a Isuzu D-Max on an ice-block with Pakistan's flag on the side and Kashmir written in Urdu.

Bosch Pharmaceuticals

Bosch Pharma extended its support for the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day, which signifies its support for the disintegration of the UT of J&K from India.

Atlas Honda Limited

Another support of ISI propaganda about Kashmir is Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan). The post simply said: "5th February Kashmir Solidarity Day with a picture of Kashmir's scenery in the backdrop "If there is heaven on earth, it is here!"

Kia Motors Crossroads - Hyderabad

Kia Motors is also facing the wrath of Indian social media users, who are not only calling for boycott of the car brand in India but also cancelling their car orders in protest. Kia Motors Crossroads - Hyderabad is the Pakistani handle for the car brand, which extended its support for Pakistan through their pro-terror post.

"We stand United for the freedom of Kashmir. #KashmirDay #5Feb," tweeted Kia Motors on Saturday.

A similar post was shared last year on the occasion, which read: Kia Motors Crossroad - Hyderabad stands with the people of Kashmir, an integral part of Pakistan."