Hashtag "Boycott Hyundai" is trending on Twitter as the automobile manufacturer triggered controversy after its Pakistani dealership supported the disintegration of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union.

The Pakistani Twitter handle posted the contentious tweet, seeking for the secession of Indian territory, on the occasion of so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day".

Hyundai Pakistan Official (@PakistanHyundai) wrote, "Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom." Interestingly, a picture of Dal Lake of Srinagar is attached with the tweet, and the word "Kashmir" is marked with barbed wire.

As the tweet has gone viral on social media, the "BoycottHyundai" started trending has started on Twitter. Indian citizens asked to boycott Hyundai on Twitter on Sunday. Thousands of netizens demanded an apology from the automobile company for supporting the disintegration of the country.

— ?Mohan gowda?? (@Mohan_HJS) February 6, 2022

"The support of @HyundaiPakistan to the terrorists in Kashmir is shameful. I appeal to Govt. of India to take strict action against @Hyundai_Global for this irresponsible statement. #BoycottHyundai," Ashok Pandit tweeted.

"Hyundai in Pakistan is asking for freedom of Kashmir," Anshul Saxena tweeted.

Govt of India must consider revoking visas of all foreign @Hyundai_Global & @Kia_Worldwide employees in India till they act sternly against their PAK operations & clarify their position w.r.t promoting #ISI propaganda against J&K.@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar — Danish Manzoor (@TellDM) February 6, 2022

"Hope you understand the gravity of the issue and apologize stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India. @HyundaiIndia. Else be ready to face the changed sales numbers in coming months @Hyundai_Global," Kabilan Mayilswamy tweeted.

How shameful is to see this as a South Korean company sells their cars in India , earns profits from India but at the later end shows their double face in Pakistan . It's Fortunate that at the right time I got to know this . Cancelling my booking . #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/RQtVMLlpMr — Shreyas Shenoy (@NcioNico) February 6, 2022

Another netizen Hasi Johari tweeted, "Totally Unacceptable Tweet By Hyundai, If you said that India Is Your Second Home, So Why Such Hateful Tweet For India, If u love India then apologize right now, if no then we Indians never buy any automobile from that company who are doing hateful tweet for India. #BoycottHyundai."

Hyundai India issues clarification

Amid the raging controversy, Hyundai India released a statement that it "stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".

"The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is the second home to the Hyundai brand and we have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view," the statement read.

Pakistan supports terrorists on February 5

Pakistan declared a holiday on February 5 to express solidarity with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating from Indian soil.

On February 5, Hyundai Pakistan as well as a dealer of Kia Motors in Pakistan shared posts on social media extending support to the Pakistan-sponsored violence in Kashmir under the garb of 'solidarity' which is being celebrated as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' every year on 5th February every year.