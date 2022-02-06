A day after Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a narco-terrorism module in Baramulla district in north Kashmir, the Border Security Force on early Sunday morning killed three Pakistani narcotics smugglers along the International Border in the Samba sector of Jammu province.

Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from the possession of the intruders killed in the border village of Bainglard in Samba district.

"Alert troops foiled a smuggling bid and gunned down three smugglers. Thirty-six packets of heroin were recovered from their possession," BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said.

He, however, said that no arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday.

On Saturday Jammu and Kashmir had busted one more narco-terrorism module by arresting two persons along with contraband worth Rs 18 crore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Earlier BSF lodged protest with Pakistan over drugs smuggling

During this year's first sector commander level meeting held on January 5, India had lodged a strong protest over infiltration attempts by anti-national elements and smuggling of arms, ammunition, and narcotics from across the border.

The meeting was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Suchetgarh area of R S Pura Sector after BSF had foiled attempts of arms and narcotics smuggling on January 3.

The Indian delegation was led by Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, and the Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahad, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

During the meeting, the BSF delegation drew the attention of the Pakistani delegation towards the recovery of arms and ammunition besides narcotics on the International Border.

Although BSF has been raising all these issues in repeated meetings, Pakistan continues with its nefarious agenda of sending intruders and smugglers.

PAK intruder killed; huge consignment of arms, drugs recovered on Jan 3

On January 3, BSF jawans had foiled two infiltration attempts on the International Borer by killing one Pakistani intruder and recovering a huge consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics.

The BSF in Samba district's Chamliyal area of Ramgarh sector had seized a bag containing three AK47 rifles along with five magazines and 14 rounds, four pistols along with seven magazines and seven rounds, besides five packets of heroin.

In the adjoining Arnia sector of Jammu district, it had killed a Pakistani intruder the same morning.