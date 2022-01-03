After silence for a couple of months, tension again flared up along the International Border on Monday morning in the Jammu region when troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to firing after observing the movement of some intruders. One Pakistani intruder was killed in the firing while others managed to escape from the spot.

In another incident, BSF jawans recovered a huge consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics near the International Border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

The BSF jawans detected the movement of the suspected intruders from Pakistan along the IB in the Arnia sector of the Jammu district.

"After BSF opened fire one intruder was killed while others managed to return", sources said and added that the search operation was going on in the area in Bhola Post near Sai border in Arnia sector.

Huge consignment of arms, ammunition, narcotics recovered

A few kilometers away from the spot where the Pakistan intruder was killed this morning, BSF foiled another attempt from across the border to smuggle a huge consignment of arms and ammunition.

"BSF troops recovered a huge consignment of arms, ammunition including three AK-47 rifles, five magazines, four pistols, seven magazines, and five packets of narcotics (Heroin) from Ramgarh sector on International Border in Samba district", Jammu based BSF spokesperson informed.

This huge consignment of arms, ammunition, and narcotics was recovered from the Chamliyal Post of Ramgarh sector in Samba district.

Sources said that Pakistan has intensified infiltration attempts due to dense fog all along the International Border and Line of Control.

Troops foil infiltration attempt on LoC on Saturday

The Pakistani Army made an abortive attempt to attack troops developed on the Line of Control (LoC) through Border Action Team (BAT) action in the Keran sector of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on late Saturday evening.

Swift action by the troops deployed at the Line of Control foiled the bid and eliminated the terrorist, later identified as Mohammed Shabbir Malik, a Pakistani national, equipped with weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores.

Tension flares up along International Border in Jammu

Tension flared up along the International Border in Jammu after BSF foiled two infiltration attempts simultaneously at Ramgarh and Arnia sector of Samba and Jammu districts respectively.

Border dwellers are reaping benefits of the prevailing ceasefire but today's incidents have created a fear among those living near the IB.