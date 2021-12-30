Going tough against the drug mafia operating in different parts of the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir administration slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on Sarpanch in north Kashmir's Kupwara district for his involvement in drug peddling.

A warrant under PSA was issued against three persons including the Sarpanch by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir after dossiers were submitted by the police against the accused.

Three persons namely Sarpanch Darpora Lolab, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Bilal Ahmed Ganie, and Tariq Ahmed Bhat of Lalpora were booked under PSA.

Sarpanch is a professional drug peddler

Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Lone was a professional drug peddler because he was earlier arrested three times in cases related to the smuggling of drugs.

Lone,42, was first arrested in the year 2012 under FIR 49/2012 under section 8/20 NDPS Act in Police Station Lalpora. He was again arrested in the year 2017 under the same act in the same police station under FIR number 56/2017. In the year 2019, the Sarpanch was again arrested on the charges of smuggling drugs and supplying the same to the youth of North Kashmir.

Bilal Ahmad Ganie of Batpora Kupwara, who was booked in a case FIR 130/2016 under section 8/20 of NDPS Act at Police Station Kupwara.

Campaign against drug mafia intensified

Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that action against narcotic peddling was one of the top priorities of Jammu and Kashmir police. He said that special teams have been constituted to launch an offensive against the drug mafia.

SSP said that the action against these three persons and their detention under PSA was a step forward to tighten noose against narcotic peddlers of the district. He appealed to the people to share information of those indulging in this crime so that necessary legal action could be taken against them.

Panchayat heads were arrested in drug case earlier

On August 26, a Sarpanch from a remote Doongi block near the Line of Control (LoC) in district Rajouri was arrested along with a consignment of heroin by police during Naka in the Sunderbani area.

The Sarpanch was on way to take this consignment to Jammu in his car. During frisking of said vehicle, a consignment measuring 690 grams of heroin was recovered, which was seized.

The arrested person was identified as Choudhary Liyaquat Alia, a resident of Challas Panchayat in Doongi Block of district Rajouri. Later, it was discovered that the accused is Sarpanch of his village, falling in Doongi block.

Earlier on June 17, a Sarpanch was arrested by Punjab police with the help of Budgam police for his alleged involvement in a case related to drugs. Sarpanch Mohammad Qasim Rather from central Kashmir's Budgam district was earlier involved in a drug case and was later released on bail.

After directions of a court at Punjab, a fresh case was lodged against the Sarpanch and he was rearrested by Punjab Police in FIR number 11/21 under section 229 A IPC registered Police Station Mukandpur Punjab.