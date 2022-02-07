Indian users are fuming on social media over some controversial posts targeting Kashmir by reputed multinationals. Hyundai's Pakistan dealership came under heavy fire for sharing a post on its official social media handles, extending support to "Kashmir Solidarity Day". Soon after, #BoycottHyundai started trending on Twitter, with Indians condemning the car giant's controversial stand. Now, KFC has come under scrutiny over the same reasons.

Indians are calling for boycott of KFC, the popular fast-food chain with branches across the globe. The reason for the social media boycott, which is trending in India under the hashtag #BoycottKFC, is a post shared by the eatery's Pakistan handle last year.

"We stand together this Kashmir Solidarity Day, to realise their right to freedom," KFC PAK wrote. Making things worse, a picture of snowy mountains with overlaying text: Their cravings for freedom are heartfelt, was shared. The word Kashmir is marked with a barbed wire, signifying Kashmir is not free.

#BoycottKFC trends in India

As the screenshot of last year's tweet by KFC Pakistan on Kashmir went viral, many Indians took to Twitter to express their dismay. Hundreds and thousands of users have called out the propaganda against India on the sensitive issue of Kashmir. Netizens are already pledging never to eat again at a KFC joint.

Its a planned campaign initiated by isi to influence Kashmiris with official social media handles of different companies, but we aren't fools to fall for their propaganda.



Take immediate action & do apologize 4 this issue ASAP or else pack ur bags 4 Kentucky. @kfc#BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/EVpenunQoS — Sagacap (@Anand90279460) February 7, 2022

Multinational corporations are meant for Business Promotion, Economic growth & not for indulging in political affairs of a country .@KFC_ES views on our country internal affair is not only derogatory but is violation of our National laws and integrity. 1/2@PMOIndia #BoycottKFC pic.twitter.com/G3Av3T4Xpb — Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) February 7, 2022

Though I’m vegetarian but I still go to KFC to eat burgers & other veg food but after seeing KFC in pakistan is supporting separatism in #Kashmir through SM. From today onwards I will never go to KFC outlet and urge others to not to go there.



RT#BoycottKFC #KFC #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/xdailMCjKG — CA Ashutosh Soni (@CA_AshutoshSoni) February 7, 2022

The social media post, which triggered this controversy, remains active on all of KFC Pakistan's social media channels. KFC India, however, has issued an apology for the controversial post from its PAK handles.

#BoycottHyundai still top trend

Korean car maker Hyundai Motor India found itself on a sticky road with its statement that many Indians consider as insufficient and skirting over the issue of whether Kashmir is an integral part of India. On Twitter the handles 'Boycott Hyundai' and 'Boycott Kia' started trending.

Pakistan declared a holiday on February 5 to express solidarity with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating from Indian soil. On February 5, Hyundai Pakistan as well as a dealer of Kia Motors in Pakistan shared posts on social media extending support to the Pakistan-sponsored violence in Kashmir under the garb of 'solidarity' which is being celebrated as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' every year on 5th February every year.