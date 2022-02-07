It comes as a shock that global brands take political stands that are too sensitive to be touched upon, especially when two countries are fighting over the cause for decades. Hyundai, Kia Motors, KFC and now Pizza Hut have come under heavy scrutiny for spreading ISI propaganda targeted at Kashmir, by extension India.

On February 5, Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles extended support to so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day", expressing solidarity with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists operating from Indian soil. The Pakistani Instagram handle of Pizza Hut also supported the disintegration of Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Union.

Pizza Hut Pakistan shared a post two days ago on Instagram that read: "This Kashmir Solidarity day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters."

#BoycottPizzaHut trends in India

Naturally, the post did not sit well with Indian users. Pizza Hut Pakistan's post contradicts with India and sides with ISI propaganda, which the country has been peddling for years. Many users reacted sharply on the Instagram post, while screenshots of it were shared on Twitter calling for boycott of Pizza Hut.

Boycotting KFC, Hyundai

Hyundai Pakistan also extended support to Kashmir Solidarity Day, challenging the national sovereignty of India. Boycott KFC is trending based on a post the eatery had shared last year on the same occasion. Ironically, the post is still active on the KFC Pakistan social media channels, which has caused a social media outcry.

Indians have demanded stern action against Hyundai Pakistan operators, and now extended the ire to KFC and Kia Motors.