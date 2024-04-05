Mrunal Thakur is chartering her own course with power packed performances one after the other. The actress, who is known for her fashion statements and enviable figure, has revealed that she doesn't buy designer or expensive outfits as one doesn't get to repeat them. Mrunal said that the most expensive dress in her wardrobe is worth Rs 2000.

The most expensive item in her wardrobe

"These are not my clothes, I have just sourced them. The maximum money I have spent on a top is Rs 2000. That also I feel is too much," she told Gallata Plus. The Lust Stories 2 actress further stated that it might be good to have a classic statement pieces in one's wardrobe but she can't buy such things for the heck of it.

Proper investment

Thakur further said that she would rather use that money on something more important like food, house, land, plants etc. "Because whatever is expensive, you cannot wear them over and over again. Yes, having a classic statement collection in your wardrobe is good but wearing a brand for the heck of it is a waste of money. I would rather invest that money in food, in some plants, a house, or a land where I can do farming," she told Elle.

Mrunal also shared her secret of looking chic and stylish all the time. She revealed that she has over a thousand ordinary things and then a few statement pieces. She clubs the ordinary with the statement earrings, necklace or some other accessory and then that makes her overall look stylish without spending a lot.

The Jersey actress asked youngsters not to splurge on something that's trending as it might go away after a while.