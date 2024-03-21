Mrunal Thakur has cemented her place in the Hindi film industry. After dominating television and then the southern film industry, Mrunal has emerged as one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood too. From her power packed roles, dazzling smile to enviable figure; everything grabs the spotlight. The diva recently attended an event where the paps didn't seem to get enough of her.

Mrunal oozed oomph and glamour at a recently held event where she made a fashionable entry wearing thigh-high slit, one-shoulder black gown. As soon as Mrunal posed for the paps, many started asking her to give a back pose. However, the diva just smiled and shook her head saying no. The Sita Ramam actress then said, "Aapke cameras wahan pahunch hi jayenge (Your cameras will reach there)."

Reactions

The diva then walked towards the event hall. Social media has a lot to say on the video doing the rounds. "She said no but yet she showed by walking.. intelligent," wrote a user. "After few seconds camera man : Thank you mam," another user commented. "So cameras did reach," a social media user opined. "Had to show but just said no for the cameras," one more social media user commented.

Mrunal on body issues

To the world, Mrunal Thakur might be one of the best looking actresses. But, the diva has often spoken about going through body and image issues. "I have a lot of cellulite and I flaunt it. There are times when I am shooting and lot of times people say that don't turn around because you have cellulite visible and it's not good and I'll be like - 'I am comfortable, I don't want to fix it," the Jersey actress had said in an interview.