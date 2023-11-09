After two star-studded Diwali bashes hosted by Manish Malhotra and Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bashes respectively. Amid Diwali festivities going on in full swing. On Wednesday, who's who from the Bollywood industry came under one roof to attend the screening of Pippa.

The lead actors of the film Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur arrived at the screening in style.

Ishaan looked dapper in a black suit, and Mrunal was stunning in a brown evening gown. Along with them other celebs spotted were Aditya Roy Kapur, Mira Rajput, Soni Razdan, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal, Kunal Kemmu, Mahesh Bhatt and elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt among others.

Mrunal Thakur was slammed for wearing a figure-hugging dress

Amid a galaxy of stars at the event, Mrunal Thakur's brown body-hugging outfit caught maximum attention. Netizens took to the paparazzi's comment section and slammed Mrunal for wearing a figure-hugging outfit.

A user wrote, "She looks so uncomfortable..."

Pippa is set against the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the tank battle film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book titled The Burning Chaffees. The film was co-produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.